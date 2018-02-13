A marathon charity swim

A hardy team of 18 swimmers raised £1300 for The Brain Tumour Charity, in a marathon swimming event at Eyemouth Leisure Centre.

The 10km swim was the brainchild of Louise Scott from Coldingham, who was inspired to raise money for the charity following the loss of her friend Doug Clark who died in 2016 of a brain tumour. The event coincided with an event that Doug’s swim team in the USA now complete each year and almost to the minute, the teams on both sides of the Atlantic were swimming the distance to remember their friend.

This was the first time the Eyemouth swimmers had attempted the distance - a marathon - and despite being tired the swimmers enjoyed the experience so much and are so proud of what they’ve achieved, they’re considering holding the event annually.

Louise said afterwards: “We’ve been so touched by the support we’ve received. We’re particularly grateful to The Co-op in Eyemouth for providing the water, bananas and bagels for the swimmers to get through the swim; and to The Tavern for the post-race refreshments.”

Joyce Mark, local triathlete who took part in the charity swim said: “I was so proud to take the plunge for the charity and be part of the team. It’s such an important cause.

“It was a long way to swim, but the atmosphere on the day was very positive and the team really pulled together to help each other through when the going got tough. The last kilometre was particularly hard so it was such a relief to touch the wall after the 100th 100”.

Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40, yet less than 2% of cancer research funding goes on brain tumours in the UK.

The Brain Tumour Charity is the UK’s largest dedicated brain tumour charity, committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts. They fund pioneering research to increase survival and improve treatment options as well as raising awareness of the symptoms and effects of brain tumours to bring about earlier diagnosis.

The charity also provides support for everyone affected so that they can live as full a life as possible, with the best quality of life.

Geraldine Pipping, the charity’s head of fundraising, said: “We are grateful for all the efforts made by our incredible fundraisers and thank them for taking part in 100x100s – we hope they’re now enjoying a well-earned rest!

“Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of the under 40s and survival rates have not improved significantly over the last 40 years. We are leading the way in changing this by fighting brain tumours on all fronts.

“We receive no government funding and rely 100% on voluntary donations, so it’s only through the efforts of people like Louise and her team that we can change these shocking statistics in the future.”