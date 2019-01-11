A financial health check could help low income households

The Scottish Government is urging low-income families in the Scottish Borders to kick-start 2019 by finding out how they can maximise their income and reduce costs.

The financial health check is a one-stop personalised service on money matters. One call to the free help line is all it takes for families to find out what they are entitled to (there are half a million cases of people not claiming all the support they are entitled to).

Call the free help line 0800 085 7145 and get the financial support you are entitled to.

Aileen Campbell, Cabinet Secretary for Communities said: “The service will cover issues such as access to free school meals, benefit uptake, council tax reduction and cheaper deals on energy and other utilities to reduce household costs.”

“If you’re a parent struggling to make ends meet, you’re not alone. It doesn’t matter if you’re in work or out, one call to the free phone line is all it takes to get some advice that could make a real difference. We would therefore urge people to pick up the phone for a free financial health check today.”

Derek Mitchell, CEO of Citizens Advice Scotland said: “We know from research large numbers of families in Ayrshire are still not claiming support they are entitled to.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to reach those people who need support the most, particularly at this time of year, given the extra financial pressures it can bring for families. Through this service, and all the core work of the Citizens Advice network in Scotland, CAB teams are here to help alleviate financial worries, so people can access their basic rights to food and a warm home for their families.”

