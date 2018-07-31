A facelift for the oldest house in Duns

A former sweetshop which is reputedly the oldest house in Duns is set to be refurbished, along with a disused garage.

The owners of 28 Newtown Street, Steve and Helen Richards, of Hutton Castle Barns, have applied to Scottish Borders Council for permission to renovate the four bedroom house, and demolish the outbuildings on the property.

The category B listed house at 28 Newtown Street, which is said to be the oldest house in Duns, may have been built as early as the 17th century, though additional building works have certainly been carried out since.

The house also has a colourful history as a sweetshop, called J & M Anderson, which operated from the early 1950s through to the 1980s.

The couple has also purchased no. 4 Gourlay’s Wynd, a disused garage which the couple hope to convert into a two-bedroom home, and a heritage and design statement outlines the couple’s proposals: “The condition of both properties is deteriorating. They wish to refurbish them to provide modernised interiors with accommodation on three levels with four bedrooms at the house at 28 Newtown Street, and a smaller house with garage at 4 Gourlay’s Wynd.”