A cracking line-up for families at Harestanes this Easter

Harestanes, near Jedburgh, has the Easter Holidays cracked! – with an exciting Easter Egg Trail, newly refurbished café and bespoke events, all set to wow families.

Visitors will be spoilt for choice with a hand-picked events programme on offer to keep adults and grownups ‘egg-cited’ during the holidays. As part of this offering, cosy theatre performers ‘Nudge Puppets’ will be bringing their own unique mix of stories, puppetry and craft to Harestanes. This performance will take place in the ‘Hares Hollow’ (the centre’s snug outbuilding), so is perfect for all weathers. Tickets £6.

As part of Borders Live Touring’s Children and Young People’s Festival - Ellie Griffiths will also be offering Sensory Storytelling Workshops taking place on April 14, with two sessions available (11.30am for ages 0-5) and (2.00pm for ages 0-18) open to all abilities. Tickets £8.

Easter fanatics can also create their very own Easter bunnies! Take your pick from a one-hour session with crafter Pauline MacGillivray – (chock full of pom-pom making fun!) or get animated with Simone Russell’s stop frame animation magic, brought to life using iPads. Tickets £6 and £8.

For those looking for a less structured Easter family adventure, the centre will be operating a ‘grab & go’ Easter Egg Trail throughout the holidays, where children can follow a beautifully illustrated map to explore the surrounding nature routes and claim a chocolate egg at the finish line. There’ll even be Easter themed face painting on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Easter weekend). Tickets £3 from the centre.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to try the centre’s newly refurbished countryside café, which has recently joined the Live Borders family. Offering a seasonal menu full of delight’s such as game terrine, smoked Atlantic trout (and a foot-long sausage roll!); the café will also serve delicious coffee, home-baking and yummy food for children.

As well as family friendly fun and good food - gin fans will have further reason to visit Harestanes this Easter, with local business the Kelso Gin Company, set to begin distilling in the centre’s Tower rooms in the coming weeks. The distillers will also be available over the Easter weekend to meet the public and provide information on their upcoming botanical bounty!

Full details and tickets for all events are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.