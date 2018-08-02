A civic week second to none in Coldstream

Last, but by no means least, in the Borders annual common riding calendar is Coldstream Civic Week which gets underway this weekend.

Stefan Home will lead the town’s festivities as Coldstreamer 2018; without doubt the biggest moment of his life being the gallop up Branxton Hill, with the Burgh Standard flying in the wind as the 300+ cavalcade of horses and riders make their way to the annual service of remembrance of the 1513 Battle of Flodden.

Accompanied by Right Hand Man Jonathan Wallis and Left Hand Man Andrew Guthrie, Stefan has been representing Coldstream at common ridings across the Borders this year and chairman of the Presenting Coldstream Committee, Stuart Galbraith said the town’s principals “have done the town proud this summer”, adding “now’s the time for the big one, Coldstream”.

From the opening ceremony at Henderson Park on Sunday afternoon there is a full programme of events: four ride-outs; sports; cycle races, pet show, tea dance; car treasure trail; fishing competition; teddy bears picnic; Flodden oration, this year being given by Lord Purves of Tweed; torchlight procession and fireworks; fancy dress parade; civic week ball.

Last year saw a slight timetable change - the torchlight procession was moved to the Thursday night to bring Flodden Day to a close, and the ball was held on the Friday evening instead of the Thursday - and this change remains in place.

This will also be the second year of introducing four P7 Streamers Lasses - Poppy Smith, Tillie Spiers, Jade Laidlaw and Lara Santos - who will support the Coldstreamer’s party and be the principals’ dance partners at Norham, Birgham and Leitholm.

One aspect of Coldstream Civic Week that sets it apart is the presence of the Coldstream Guards and this year around 50 guards are expected to exercise the Freedom of the Burgh of Coldstream, which they received 50 years ago, with a march through the town and a civic reception on Friday at 12 noon.

Coldstreamer Stefan Home said: “To the people of Coldstream and surrounding area, I wish you a successful and fun-filled Civic Week, and we look forward to your continued support.”