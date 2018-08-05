A celebration of three generations of talent

A new exhibition featuring the work of three generations of artists – Andrew Binnie, his daughter Carol and his grand-daughter Róisín - opens in Kelso’s Town House, on August 9.

Andrew Binnie, a graduate of Glasgow School of Art, was principal teacher of art and design at Earlston High School and Berwickshire High School in Duns. He is a former president of Berwickshire Art Society, and as an artist he is well known in the Borders, having exhibited widely both locally and nationally. His work has appeared in all the major Scottish Exhibitions and he has held many solo exhibitions, and also in partnership with his daughter Carol.

Andrew works mainly in oils, and draws his inspiration from the Borders landscape.

Carol Binnie has an MA(Hons) in Fine Art, and currently teaches at the Royal High School in Edinburgh. As a painter she has shown work at the Royal Scottish Academy and the Royal Scottish Society of Watercolours. Still life is one of her main interests, demonstrating a mastery of watercolour. Carol will show some experimental mixed-media work along with examples and information about her architectural commission work.

Sixteen year old Róisín Binnie Lyst is a pupil at the Duchess Community High School, Alnwick. From an early age she has shown a remarkable artistic talent. Róisín began by making portraits of her friends’ pets, which were so successful that she received commissions from far and wide. She now has a website and a flourishing business, with customers all over the country and abroad.

This exhibition presents a wonderful variety of styles, subject-matter and techniques. Most of the work will be for sale.

The exhibition is in the upper room of Kelso Town House from Thursday, August 9, to Saturday, August 18. Opening times are: 10am – 12 noon and 2-5pm (closed Sunday).