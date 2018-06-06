A body is found in the search for Duns student Duncan Sim

The parents of missing Duns student Duncan Sim were told by Police Scotland of the discovery of human remains in the water near West Sands beach, St Andrews on Sunday evening.

Duncan was last seen in that area on the evening of Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Police in Fife are conducting search activity in St Andrews after being alerted by a member of the public at around 6.25pm on Sunday, to an area near West Sands beach.

Inquiries are continuing and no formal identification has taken place. St Andrews University is offering Duncan’s parents Sheila and Gordon Sim support while the investigation continues.

The activity is focusing in the area of coastline adjacent to The Scores and the public are asked to avoid the area where possible.

Duncan, a former Berwickshire High School pupil who played rugby for Duns, was in his first year at St Andrews University.