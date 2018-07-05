A blooming good show in Station Drive

Berwickshire Housing Association’s Station Drive development in Duns is looking blooming beautiful thanks to a donation of plants from Hart Builders and the green-fingered skills of the residents.

When Hart Builders heard that Station Drive had entered the ‘Best Dressed Street’ competition during Duns Summer Festival they were only too pleased to help and, with the assistance of their plant suppliers, Midlothian Council’s Land and Countryside Service, they donated plants and shrubs which have now been planted by the tenants making the street one of the most colourful in the town.

Tenants have been out tidying common garden areas along with neighbours’ gardens in preparation for the competition judging.

Station Drive resident Roni Brown said: “We are all so grateful to Hart Builders for the plants and to BHA for helping to organise this, it will make such a difference to the look of our street.

“It has been a great community effort in the planning and planting with even the kids mucking in. We now have a dedicated team who will be tending the plants and making sure they are watered.”

“Thanks must also go to Neil Redpath for kindly donating tyres which we are using as planters and we are hoping that everything will be in full bloom for our entry for the Best Dressed Street competition.”