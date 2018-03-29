A 350 hectare forest planted near Wooler

The first tree was planted last week at Doddington North, the north Northumberland site of England’s largest new productive forest in 25 years.

The new woodlands will protect riverbanks from erosion, reduce pollution and flooding, and support employment as well as provide commercial timber.

Doddington North Forest will cover an area of around 350 hectares near Wooler, in Northumberland, with 268 hectares to be planted – 42% conifer, 20% native broadleaves, 13% mixed Scots pine and native broadleaf. Of the unplanted area around half is open ground and half managed priority habitat. The site also includes footpaths, bridleways and water courses.

Doddington North will be managed by Forest Carbon, the first company in the UK to offer Woodland Carbon Code credits to businesses that take voluntary action on their own carbon footprint. The company has supported development of 135 new UK woodlands, totalling seven million trees planted, by working with environmentally conscientious businesses.

“Forest Carbon is the UK leader in this field and I am pleased to say that the work we do with our partners is becoming more central to government thinking, with a UK carbon offset programme highlighted in its recently published 25 year environment plan,” said Stephen Prior of Forest Carbon.

“New woodlands can play an important role in such a scheme – providing as they do cost effective carbon emissions reductions alongside so many other benefits.”