£50m to take waste out of the Borders

Scottish Borders Council is offering £50m worth of contracts over the next five years to have Borders waste transported out of the region.

The local authority currently deals with 42,000 tonnes of residual waste every year, the majority of which is deposited at the Easter Langlee landfill near Galashiels.

However, councillors recently decided to close the landfill, once it reaches capacity, and replace it with a new £5.5m waste treatment centre which will process the waste before it is transferred elsewhere, most likely England or Wales, to circumvent the Scottish Government’s ban on landfill sites from January 2021.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “The contract value specified is an estimate prior to the receipt and evaluation of confidential bids and the appointment of a preferred supplier through a formal tender process.

“The decision as to which supplier or suppliers the council contracts with in future will be dependent on the price and quality of the bids received and the conclusion of the tender process.”

The contract is the latest in a long running saga which has cost Scottish Borders Council millions after it abandoned plans to build a waste treatment facility using thermal technology.