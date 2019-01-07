30mph an hour winds swept puppy into Dunbar harbour

A Chihuahua puppy died after being swept into the sea by strong winds at Dunbar Harbour today, Monday, January 7.

The dog’s 21 year old owner went into the water after his pet but couldn’t reach it and swam to the side and pulled himself up a ladder.

Dunbar lifeboat crew were alerted by fishermen at midday and they tended to the man while another volunteer swam out and reached the dog. Holding it above the swell, whipped up by 30mph winds, he brought the puppy ashore and volunteers fought to save it, rushing it to a vet in the town but it could not be saved.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “The tragic incident highlights the dangers facing people when walking dogs close to water. Our advice is to keep dogs on a lead if close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers. If a dog enters the water don’t go after it.”

“Move to a place the animal can reach safely and call. In most cases, the dog will probably get out by itself. If worried, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.