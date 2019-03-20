25 years of National Lottery funding for Borders projects

Since the National Lottery began almost 25 years ago, £63 million of lottery funding has been invested in the Borders.

More than 2,000 National Lottery grants have been awarded since 1994, helping to strengthen communities, power local sports teams, protect the environment, unleash creative talent and look after the elderly and those at risk.

A wide variety of Borders projects have received National Lottery funding over the last 25 years, the largest grant of £4.9 million going to the Abbotsford Trust for the restoration of the house and its historic collection. Other projects receiving lottery funding include the restoration of Gunsgreen House.

Most National Lottery grants are for £10,000 or less and recent awards include £9,295 to Eat, Sleep, Ride CIC at Reston, to deliver equine therapy to young people facing a range of challenging issues, and 8,150 to Borders Older People Forums.

To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, complete an entry form through their website https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. Entries must be received by midnight on April 30, 2019.