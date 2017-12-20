£225.386m boost for Borders

A total of £225.386m is coming from the Scottish Government to pay for public services in the Scottish Borders.

In what the Scottish Government Finance Secretary Derek Mackay describes as “a fair settlement” Scottish Borders Council will receive £199.095m in revenue funding and £26.291m in capital funding to run public services. A 3% rise in Council Tax would bring in a further £1.677m.

COSLA (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) say that local services will be nearly £700 million worse of in the next financial year.

Scottish Borders Council has analysed the figures and is anticipating a 1.5% reduction in grant from the Scottish Government. From this budget allocation, SBC will have to fund pay awards for staff; additional health and social care funding and non-domestic rates pressures from increased poundage. A further £7.188m is being provided to support health and social care integration.

SBC will see a reduction of around £2.4m in the general capital grant next year and they are continuing work on how this gap will be bridged.

Councillor Shona Haslam, leader of SBC said: “Just because the news is not as bad as we think, that does not mean that it is good news. We continue to be faced with a challenging financial situation. However we have been planning for this well in advance.

“This budget settlement represents a significant cut in our revenue budget and an even larger cut on our capital budget. However as a council we will continue to look at all of our options while being mindful of the pressures that households continue to face.”

Councillor George Turnbull, executive member for finance added: “We are continuing to work closely with officers at SBC on our budget proposals. Between now and then, it is very important that members of the public continue to submit their views and ideas to us about our budget.

“You can provide your ideas by visiting our consultation tool Dialogue, which is available at scotborders.dialogue-app.com or by using #bordersbudget on Twitter or Facebook.”