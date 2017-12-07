2018 Herring Queen

The 2018 Eyemouth Herring Queen has been announced as Isla Purvis who will be crowned on Saturday, July 28, by Miss Colbie-Kate Ross, the 2017 Eyemouth Herring Queen, at the start of the week-long festival of family events.

A spokesperson for the Herring Queen Committee said: “We would like to thank the panel for making what is always a very difficult choice and in particular the Rev Andy Haddow for his diligent execution as chairman of the selection panel.

“We would also like to wish Isla well for the exciting year ahead.”

Isla will be accompanied by her court: four maids (girls from her year group who live in Eyemouth), one trainbearer and one sailor. Her first job is to choose a lady-in waiting, who will act as the courts guardian throughout her year as Queen at all official engagements.