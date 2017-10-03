2017 is Sammi’s year to shine

Berwickshire’s golden girl Sammi Kinghorn continues to shine in the world of athletics and she is a contender for the 2017 Sunday Times Young Sportswoman of the Year.

Sammi was named this week as one of the four leading contenders for the award alongside Freya Anderson (swimming), Ellie Downie (artistic gymnastics) and Millie Knight (para-skiing). The three categories are sportswoman, young sportswoman and disabled sportswoman of the year and Sammi is nominated in the young sportswoman category.

Her success in this year’s World Para Athletic Championships in London where she won two gold medals (100m and 200m in the T53 category breaking her own world record in the latter) and a bronze in the 400m, has seen her acknowledged as a world class athlete.

The awards ceremony at the Hilton London Bankside hotel on Thursday, October 26, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix, (8pm to 9.30pm).

Eleanor Mills, editorial director, The Sunday Times said: “We congratulate all this year’s finalists and we look forward to celebrating their achievements.”

Barney Francis, managing director of Sky Sports, added: “It has been a phenomenal year for women’s sport and that is reflected in a highly competitive shortlist. Every woman on the list has earned her place for outstanding performance.”