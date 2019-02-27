£16m spend on iPads for 10-17 year olds

Every 10 to 17 year old in the Borders is to receive an iPad, courtesy of a £16m investment by Scottish Borders Council.

As well as every P6 to S6 pupil receiving an iPad, which they can take home and use with their family, iPads will be bought for P1 to P5 pupils at a ratio of one for every five children.

Councillor Robin Tatler, the council’s executive member for finance, said: “The launch of ‘inspire learning’ is a major 10-year investment in digital learning in the Scottish Borders.

“It’s a key part of the council’s key learning strategy, and will transform teaching and learning in our schools for the benefit of young people now, and into the future.

“Apple iPads will be provided for every P6 to S6 pupil, and shared devices will be available for P1 to P5 pupils. Individual devices will be owned by the pupil, and can be taken home, which means that family members can benefit from learning how to use digital technology, and from being able to access digital services including Scottish Borders Council’s growing digital offering.”

Council leader Shona Haslam added: “It’s a really exciting, and huge investment on behalf of the council. We’re the first local authority in Scotland to be rolling out iPads on this scale to every young person.”

“We’re really excited about the impact it’s going to have in bridging the poverty attainment gap, as well as for additional needs students. Quite often in classrooms additional needs students are the odd ones out because they’re sitting with their iPads. That will now no longer be the case.

“Being the first local authority to do it, and working very closely with technology companies Apple and CGI we’ve got a good deal.”