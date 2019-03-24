15 minute short story on BBC radio 4

Writer and performer, Katie Sherrard, made her BBC Radio 4 debut last week with her short story, ‘Exit Number 8’.

Katie’s family home has been at Polworth, near Duns, since 2011, and she learned a lot about theatre when she did an internship at the Maltings Theatre, Berwick, in 2012. Inspired by the arts in the Borders, from the theatre scene to the Berwick Film Festival, Katie works a great deal in London and across the UK now.

She was commissioned by BBC Radio 4 to adapt her stage play, ‘Exit Number 8’, into a 15 minute short story for their Short Works season.

The story is a comedy drama that explores life with OCD and the complexities that come with it. It focuses on the character Lucy who is finally ready to break her routine.

The listener is taken on a journey with Lucy as she meets strangers on the London Underground, her enthusiastic colleagues and a roaming toddler.

Katie’s debut comedy play, ‘Cautionary Kate’, ran to acclaim at the 2016 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, telling the story of a hung-over girl working out what happened the night before with the help of voices in her head. It was described in the British Theatre Guide as being ‘upbeat and consistently funny’.

In ‘Exit Number 8’, Katie goes into more personal territory, taking audiences on a sharply funny, but also poignant journey to explore a topic seldom heard on radio.

Andrew Scott, star of Sherlock and Fleabag, describes Katie as “a performer with a wonderful sense of comedic warmth and huge potential”.

Reviewing ‘Exit Number Eight’, the London Pub Theatre guide wrote: “Her ability for storytelling is insane. She holds the audience the whole time as she expertly paints the world of the play. Sherrard’s humour is not found in the punchline but rather in the polished and almost understated delivery.”

If you missed ‘Exit Number 8’, it can be heard on the Radio 4 web site under the Short Works season.