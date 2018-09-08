1000 miles cycle

Coldstream’s Rob Smith is back on his bike again and raising money for Motor Neurone Disease Scotland.

Last year Rob raised almost £2000 cycling 1000 miles in six weeks and adding to the £25,000 he has raised for MND Scotland since the death of his cousin Andrew Rennie from the disease 13 years ago.

Working full time - running Howdens pet supply business on Coldstream High Street - 69 years-old Rob has to clock up the miles in the saddle after work and at weekends.

This latest fundraiser - Rob’s 1000 into 5 Will Go - started on August 26 and will be completed on September 30. Once again he is aiming to raise £2000 for MND Scotland.

Like last year some of the miles will be from one big ride from Glasgow to Coldstream. Last year the final 120 miles of his 1000-mile marathon effort was part of the annual Pedal for Scotland event, cycling between Glasgow to Edinburgh, except instead of stopping at Edinburgh Rob carried on to Coldstream.

After completing the first week of cycling for this year’s fundraiser Rob reported: “That’s now seven days in. This is harder than I remember!

“My mileage for this week is 233.18 giving a total of 276.27 miles and a long way to go. Its getting darker earlier. The pressure is on!

“Please support me and give generously to this worthwhile cause.

“If everyone only donated £1 that would raise thousands towards finding a cure to this terrible disease.”

The profile of MND has been raised since former Scottish rugby player Doddie Weir revealed last year that he has been diagnosed with the muscle wasting disease which currently has no cure.

If you would like to sponsor Rob please visit the website at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rob-smith65?utm_campaign=updates-facebook&utm_content=Rob-Smith65&utm_medium