Prime Day is Here: Shop Now For Epic Deals on Everything from Fashion and Home to Tech and Sports

Prime Day is here and runs until 23.59pm on 22nd June, with 2 million deals available globally. Prime Day 2021 will feature the largest number of deals in the shopping event’s 7-year history including featured lightning deals running from 08.00am on 21st June, which offer jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands, categories, and products. Deals could sell out fast so customers should check back frequently to find new deals launching throughout the full 48 hours of Prime Day.

Start with a Smile

AmazonSmile, an initiative launched in the UK in 2017, which allows Amazon customers to support their favourite charity at no extra cost to the customer or charity, is doubling donations this Prime Day. Customers can shop through AmazonSmile on the Amazon Shopping App or head to smile.amazon.co.uk to find out more.

Support Small this Prime Day

To make it easy for customers to support small businesses this Prime Day, Amazon has curated collections to connect customers with small businesses at amazon.co.uk/supportsmall.

Tune in to Prime Day Live

On Wednesday 16th June, Amazon.co.uk hosted ‘Prime Day Live’ - a star-studded livestreamed event presented by Amazon Music featuring UK artists Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb and Shaybo ahead of Prime Day. The show, which celebrated the vital work of the UK’s mental health charities, is now available to stream via Twitch at www.twitch.tv/amazonmusicuk.

