Trust aiming at enthusiasts with new malt

A new project to be launched next week by the Jim Clark Trust has been designed to appeal to both whisky and motor racing enthusiasts in equal measures.

The Duns-based charity has produced an exlusive limited edition Jim Clark 50th anniversary single malt whisky, which will be launched at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It will celebrate the trust being the official charity of the world-famous event and the special edition single cask of 11 years old single malt has been selected especially for the occasion from Aultmore Distillery on Speyside by whisky specialists Morrison & MacKay in partnership with Simpsons Malt.

Celebrating the incredible achievements of one of Scotland’s and motorsport’s greatest ever sporting heroes, there will only ever be 400 bottles of this special whisky, which will cost £100 each, available to Jim Clark fans and whisky collectors.

Proceeds from its sale will benefit the trust and support its plans for the new Jim Clark Museum.

The first five bottles numbered 1, 25, 50, 63 and 65 were auctioned at the RAC Club on Pall Mall, London in May during the Jim Clark 50th Anniversary Dinner with RAC chairman Tom Purves and Sir Jackie Stewart.

One of motor racing’s greats, Jim Clark was an exceptional driver who turned his hand to everything from sports cars to the Indianapolis 500, which he won in 1965.

He was killed in a Formula Two racing accident in 1968 in Hockenheim, West Germany at the age of just 32.

By that time he had already enjoyed a stellar career, winning more Grand Prix races and achieving more Grand Prix pole positions than any other driver.

All orders, sales and distribution of the limited edition malt are being handled by Villeneuve Wines and further information is available by emailing wines@villeneuvewines.com or telephoning 01721 722500.