These are the best airlines in Europe, according to TripAdvisor

Choosing an airline to travel abroad is typically swayed by price, but paying less money doesn't always guarantee the best service.

If you are unsure which airline is the best of the bunch, TripAdviser has revealed its winners for a range of categories as part of its annual Travellers' Choice Awards. The winners have been decided on traveller's favourite carrier with the best value, class of service and overall experience. Here are all the winning airlines for each category.

Jet2.com

1. Best overall airline in Europe

Jet2.com
Jet2.com

2. Best overall airline in the UK

Jet2.com
Virgin Atlantic

3. Best major airline

Virgin Atlantic
Jet2.com

4. Best low cost airline

Jet2.com
