Two Berwickshire beaches among Scotland's most popular

Pease Bay.

Two beaches in Berwickshire feature in the list of Scotland’s top 10 trending shores compiled by holiday rental search engine, Holidu.

The research reveals that both Coldingham Bay and Pease Bay are highly sort-after by holiday m akers looking for summer staycation destinations.

The ranking was drawn up using the average number of monthly searches on Google in the last 12 months for all Scottish beaches listed on thebeachguide.co.uk

Coldingham Bay. Photo: Nigel Swales via Flickr.

With 3,600 searches each per month, Coldingham Bay came in ninth plave on the list of the 10 most popular beaches sought after by travellers, with Pease Bay hot on its heels in tenth.

Revealing the rankings, a spokesperson for Holidu said: “The first of our two beaches located in the Scottish Borders, Coldingham Bay is an inlet in the North Sea coast, just over three kilometres north of the town of Eyemouth.

"The beach is one kilometre long and is made up of clean sand and plenty of grassy areas behind the beach, perfect for relaxing and soaking up the sunshine.

"Kids will enjoy a day spotting hermit crabs in the rock pools.”

Some 10 miles north up the Berwickshire coast, Pease Bay drew the same number of searches per month as Coldingham Bay and eighth-placed Gullane Beach in East Lothian.

"Stealing the final spot on our top 10 list is Pease Bay, located in the Scottish Borders,” the spokesperson added.

"The area is a notable surfing holiday destination in Scotland and is ideally located with the Berwickshire Coastline only being a short drive from Edinburgh and also within easy reach of North East England.”

Portobello Beach in Edinburgh took the top spot for the most searched for beach in Scotland, with the sandy strip and cafe-lined promenade attracting 12,100 searches per month.