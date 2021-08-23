Planned shepherd's huts at Lennel would be 'nature lovers paradise'

A shepherds hut like the ones planned for the site at Lennel.

Christopher Brass wants to put two wooden huts with corrugated metal roof and moveable wheeled chassis on land east of The Old Stables at Lennel House.

Used as short-term holiday lets, the mobile cabins would be “off grid” with composting toilets.

Each would sit on its own plot, one on either side of the Old Cow Shed on a 1.67 acres of former agricultural land and woodland which once belonged to Lennel House.

In the application submitted to Scottish Borders Council’s planning department last week, Mr Brass said that the site would provide guests with a real sense of “getting away from it all”.

He said: “The B orders area is already a tourist haven and there is room for expansion.

"The location of this site is a nature lover’ s paradise. It is a stone’s throw from the River Tweed and has many beautiful walks and views from the land itself.

“The whole emphasis of the huts will be off grid sustainability.”

He said that the shepherd’ s huts would be targeted at couples who intend to have “an active outdoor holiday” encompassing outdoor activities such as walking and cycling, rather than family groups who may be more car dependent.

The site is accessed via a track which has a right of way on foot or by vehicle. However, Mr Brass said that it is only suitable for 4X4 vehicles when the weather is poor.

"To that end, guests arriving by car are not encouraged,” he said.

"It is my hope that holiday makers will arrive in the area by train (Berwick) and then local bus to Lennel which stops just at the top of the access track leading to the site. This is a two-minute walk, maximum.”

He said that holiday makers without cars were more likely to spend money with local businesses rather than travelling further a-field.

“The siting of the two Shepherds Huts will no doubt inject a welcome boost to the local economy through guest expenditure in local shops, bars and restaurants,” Mr Brass added.