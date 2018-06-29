Pupils’ plea for local support

Children at a Borders primary school are hoping that local people will rally round to support their bid to win a new environmentally-friendly playground.

Coldstream Primary School is one of just five in Scotland and 33 in the UK which are in the running to win the new facility in a national competition being run by Tesco.

But despite starting off at the top of the leader board, the school has now slipped to third place and is looking to the wider community to give them the extra encouragement and push they need to keep them in the running.

The playgrounds will be made primarily of recycled plastic produced by TerraCycle, a global company which specialises in recycling hard-to-recycle plastics which are not generally recycled by public bodies.

Anyone over the age of 18 who lives in the UK can vote online in the competition, which closes on July 24.

Head teacher Chris Reid said the pupils, staff and parents are “delighted” to be in the running for the playground and appealed to the community to give the school’s bid their support.

He continued: “It would make a great edition to the school and would hugely improve break times for our pupils.

“We’ve had some great support from the local community and are really close to the top of the leader-board, but we need everyone in the Borders as well as friends and family from further afield to get voting online.”

Primary 7 pupil Finlay Stobbs explained the difference the new playground would make.

He said: “At the moment it is just a big open space and there is not much to do. If we win this competition, it will be great for playing on with our friends.”

Primary 6 pupil Archie Russell added: “It would be good to have something to do other than play football at break times.”

Speaking after a visit to the school to hear about its efforts, local MP John Lamont urged everyone to get behind the scheme.

He said: “This is a great competition because not only is it giving Coldstream Primary pupils the chance to win a new playground, but it is also teaching young people about the importance of reusing materials wherever possible.

“The school needs your help and for as many people in the Borders to vote for them. Please do it today, and tell everyone you know about the competition. It’s one vote per email address, so if you have more than one email address, you can vote multiple times!”

Voted can be lodged online at https://terracyclewinaplayground.co.uk/vote by the deadline of July 24.