Your views are needed to form part of a draft plan to tackle fuel poverty and energy efficiency in homes in the Borders.

Scottish Borders Council’s draft strategy sets out its vision and proposed actions for the next four years, the final strategy aiming to ensure all Borderers have access to healthy homes and can afford to heat them adequately.

Councillor Mark Rowley, said: “It is unacceptable that currently almost a third of households in the Scottish Borders are living in fuel poverty and that is something that we are committed to reducing, working with a range partners.

“The draft strategy has been developed to link in with the priorities of our partners and its vision is for more people to live in energy efficient and affordably warm homes.”

The consultation is open until May 21. The draft strategy and consultation questions can be accessed at scotborders.citizenspace.com or www.scotborders.gov.uk/consultations. Hard copies can be requested from the Housing Strategy team.