Greenlight for glamping bid as Coldingham farm diversifies

Plans for the site at Bogbank farm in Coldingham.

Scottish Borders Council has agreed an application from Mr and Mrs Mykura for the use of land north east of Bogbank Farmhouse in Coldingham.

A statement with the application says rural businesses increasingly require a diverse range of activities to ensure profitability, as tourism and leisure become evermore important parts of a countryside business, and agricultural incomes are unpredictable.

It adds: “The addition of hospitality accommodation to the traditional farm activities will promote access to the countryside and provide high quality, sustainable development. This will allow a wide range of visitors to experience the Scottish Borders, as well as providing an important revenue stream.

“Huxton and Bogbank farms have been operated as an organic farm for many years, and have in the past welcomed groups who wish to learn about this type of agriculture.

"A large amount of woodland and hedgerow planting has been carried out in the past decade, and the farm now offers an attractive environment for visitors, with many paths, walks, and excellent views on offer.

“We believe the development will be beneficial to the local area by encouraging visits to the area, promoting active holidays, health and wellbeing, supporting local jobs, and informing the public about the natural and cultural heritage of the Scottish Borders.”

The proposed development site lies between the existing dwellings of Huxton Cottage and Bogbank farm, which are in the ownership of the applicants, and lie within half a mile of the development site.

In his report recommending approval, Paul Duncan, Scottish Borders Council assistant planning officer, says: “Whilst distant from any recognised settlement, the proposal may provide modest benefit to local shops and services within this part of Berwickshire.