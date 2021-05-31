Covid-safe Walk It walks resume

The Eyemouth Walk It group.

The Scottish Borders Walking for Health project, Walk It is back on track with weekly walks across Berwickshire following the recent lockdown.

Part of the Paths for All network, Walk It walks provide free, low level walks that last around an hour and finish up with refreshments. They are ideal for anyone looking to be more active, feel fitter, enjoy time outdoors and make new friends.

The walks have been approved to run during Covid-19 with leaders trained in all relevant Paths for All, council and Scottish Government guidance to ensure the safety of everyone taking part.

The walks are designed to appeal to those who want to be more active, like to walk in company, or want to enjoy our beautiful countryside but find hill walking too difficult.

Tom Weatherston, executive member for adult wellbeing at Scottish Borders Council, said: “With all the challenges that Covid has brought us, being able to get out into the fresh air and take some much needed exercise is more important than ever.

"Our Walk It walks are extremely popular for all the benefits they bring and it is great news that they have been able to resume after the most recent period of lockdown.”

Fiona Doig, head of health improvement at NHS Borders, added: “Regular physical activity is an important part of living well and taking part in a Walk It walk brings many benefits, from being active to experiencing valuable social time with others which has been missing for many of us in recent months.

"It's great to hear of new walks starting as well as the ongoing commitment of our volunteer walk leaders to restarting existing ones.”

Walk It walks are accessible to all, social, safe, led by a qualified walk leader and are free. Weekly or fortnightly walks are currently taking place in Ayton, Burnmouth, Chirnside, Coldstream, Duns, Earlston, Eyemouth and Greenlaw.