Borders in top 10 of council tax costs

Scottish Borders Council headquarters

Earlier this year it was announced that all of Scotland’s 32 local councils had agreed to freeze council tax at last year’s levels for the coming year.

The research, by the Institute for Public Policy Research, shows that the average council tax per dwelling here is £1,183, with the institute claiming the average wage in the region is £27,046, which leaves Borderers paying 4.37% of their income on council tax.

The research also showed that Scots as a whole have lower council tax bills than England and Wales, but claimed that home values used in council tax bands are 30 years out of date, with most low to middle-income families paying the most as a proportion of their income.

This has led to calls for action from campaigners, who demand reform of council tax rates to close the gap in Scotland.

Paul Coss, co-founder of mortgage brokers Haysto said: “While Scotland is deemed the fairest nation when it comes to council tax percentages, it’s understandable why there are calls for action on reforming Scotland’s council tax system.

“With people paying over five percent of their annual salary, on top of existing bills and a rising cost of living and with the recent property price increases across the nation not reflecting the current council tax bands, it’s something that needs to be addressed.”