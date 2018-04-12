In pictures: Motorsport fans pay tribute to Jim Clark

Motorsports enthusiasts visited the Borders in their droves at the weekend to pay their respects to late racing legend Jim Clark.

About 1,000 visitors attended a programme of commemorative events marking the 50th anniversary of the Fife-born Grand Prix champion’s death.

Jim Clark weekend 2018

People travelled from far and wide to celebrate the life of the Chirnside farmer turned double Formula One world champ, killed in a crash in Germany on April 7, 1968.

Lotus cars, including six of Clark’s own, lined Newtown Street in Duns on Saturday, and guests including Clark’s mechanic Bob Dance, friend Ian-Scott Watson and Clive Chapman, son of Team Lotus founder Colin Chapman, were also in attendance.

The gathering also signalled the start of work on a new £1.6m Jim Clark Museum.

Clark’s sister, Isobel Henderson, closed the current museum by waving a chequered flag before waving a green racing flag to give the go-ahead for work to start on the new one.

Clark’s cousin Doug Niven, a trustee of the Jim Clark Trust, said: “We will never cease to be amazed at how many people want to come and pay their respects to Jim and learn more about him.

“We look forward to a new museum celebrating the life and achievements of Jim and his legacy for Scottish motorsport to promote heritage, education and inspire future generations.”