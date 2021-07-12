Views over the mighty Tweed

The first-floor property is a stone's throw from the River Tweed.

Located directly on the river's edge, 3 Mayfield is in very good order throughout and boasts good proportions and plenty of natural light.

Externally, there is a private garden to the rear and a single garage beyond that.

The location is excellent for those that wish to be close to the town centre and local amenities and would be perfectly suited as a main residence or as an excellent investment purchase, either as a holiday home or longer term rental, which it has been used for successfully in the past.

The spacious lounge offers great river views.

Inside, the carpeted staircase with window to the rear leads to the first floor hallway, with has good built-in storage and gives access to all accommodation.

Boasting those direct views of the river, the lounge is a particularly spacious room, with two large windows and contemporary feature fireplace, and built-in storage to the side.

With an aspect over the garden to the rear, the kitchen is a stylish and modern space with an excellent range of wall and base units and built-in appliances. It provides space for everyday dining if required, while an additional utility area provides space for a washing machine and tumble drier.

The master bedroom enjoys a similar aspect to that of the lounge, over the Tweed; a well-proportioned double room with built-in storage.

Bedroom two, also with built-in storage, overlooks the garden while the third bedroom is a pleasant single with a window looking downstream.

The freshly presented bathroom features wet wall panelling and a three-piece suite with shower over the bath.

Outside, the garden is mainly laid to lawn with mature boundaries and borders.