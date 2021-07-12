Terrific townhouse offers versatility and tranquillity

The Rowans, in Ayton's High Street.

The Rowans in Ayton's High Street offers a rare and exciting prospect for those seeking the opportunity to upgrade and renovate what has the potential to be an absolutely fabulous family home.

Located in the heart of the quiet village, the property extends over two floors and has a highly versatile and adaptable layout.

Originally two separate properties, both staircases are still in situ and depending on requirements the layout could easily be reconfigured to suit, or left as it is with the option to cater for extended family or multi-generational living.

The dining room is a great space for entertaining.

The space and flexibility continues externally – the particularly large, fully-enclosed rear gardens are an absolute delight, providing a private and peaceful haven which can offer an excellent environment for a family-friendly garden or a real opportunity to create 'the good life’, with more than enough room for vegetable plots.

Further options and opportunities are afforded by the extensive basement areas; currently divided into several rooms, most of which are used as storage, in addition to an artist's studio and adjoining cloakroom, as well as a workshop. This area could easily offer possibilities for further development and conversion, depending on requirements and subject to permissions.

The main entrance hall is of good proportions and ensures a lovely warm welcome. The staircase to the rear has a large window over which affords plenty of natural light. Featuring a large bay window to the front, the formal dining room is a fabulous area for entertaining, and boasting a fabulous elevated outlook over the garden grounds, the lounge is a super room; quietly tucked away to the rear of the property and again of generous proportions with plenty of natural light.

The sitting room to the front, with feature fireplace, is a flexible space; a great morning room and with the benefit of an adjoining utility space and store room to the rear.

Offers over £250,000 are invited.