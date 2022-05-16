Superb flat in Victorian mansion

The remarkable flat is in Manorhill House in Selkirk. Photos: Hastings.

With open countryside views and a secluded location, this beautifully-finished traditional property makes for an enviable home; with exceptionally spacious living accommodation and entertaining space, two king bedrooms and immaculately landscaped gardens.

A country escape beautifully restored in true homage to its Victorian roots, Manorhill sits in a secluded private location set to the edge of town, surrounded by stunning landscaped gardens with a rolling countryside backdrop, sheltering woodlands and restorative outlooks.

The accommodation has been carefully restored to retain the original charm of the era; blending carefully with contemporary touches and a chic décor throughout.

The lounge, ideal for entertaining, provides stunning dual aspects over the gardens and beyond.

The aptly named Heartsease is an incredibly comfortable home.

The first level provides open and bright living space; with a welcoming reception hall setting the tone for the property complete with ornate plasterwork, opening to the lounge; beautifully proportioned and ideal for entertaining, providing stunning dual aspects over the gardens and beyond, with thoughtful upgrades such as the retained coving and cornicing, feature fireplace, as well as working shutters.

Across the hall, a modern and streamlined kitchen with a spacious adjoining open plan dining room, with a cloakroom and excellent in-built storage also opening from the reception hall. Upstairs the grand proportions continue, with two stunning king-size bedrooms, one with modern en-suite shower room, and both of which benefit arguably the most majestic of the hills; extending across endless rolling fields and greenery.

The outdoor space is the perfect complement to the accommodation; hosting a generous landscaped garden and grounds, providing private parking, a garage, lawn and patio, water feature and plentiful borders and beds, there is no shortage of space to enjoy.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​