Set down roots in the Borders

Ladyrig House, near Heiton, is our property of the week. Photos: Hastings.

Ladyrig House is a traditional, yet striking country home near Heiton, and comes with a lodge, outbuildings and a paddock.

Set in stunning countryside, it manages to retain its rurality while still being within easy reach of local amenities, being two miles from Kelso.

Full of period charm throughout, this is an excellent opportunity for those looking to put down roots in the Borders and perhaps further develop this handsome historical property into a modern family home with income and development potential.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interior is a superb mix of traditional and modern.

The mid-18th century farmhouse itself sits grandly in the three-acre plot, and has been updated over the years to host generous entertaining and family space on the ground floor; with four public rooms and an open plan family kitchen, as well as a home office, sun room, boot room, larder, two cloakrooms and excellent storage.

On the first floor, there are five comfortable bedrooms – the master with en-suite – and an additional two rooms in the converted attic.

Further, the detached lodge provides annexe accommodation for visiting family and guests, or as a rental investment, quietly set to the far end of the plot and providing well-presented accommodation with two bright public rooms and two double bedrooms.

In addition to the already established accommodation, the barn in particular is an exciting prospect for work or income prospects, with further outbuildings, including a workshop, general store, tack room and double garage opening up exciting possibilities for those with a project in mind.