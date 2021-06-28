Region's gardens open to visitors
Scotland’s Gardens Scheme is a great way to find out the secrets of the region's most beautiful gardens.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 1:22 pm
And it's taking place this Sunday, July 4, after taking a break last year due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
Included in the list of gardens to view this weekend is the fantastic walled garden at Netherbyres, in Eyemouth.
It’s looking better than ever, and will be open to visitors from 2-5pm on Sunday, with light refreshments available, and a small plant stall.
Also available for viewing are Buhtrig, near Leitholm, Marlfield Gardens and Ruthven House near Swintonmill, and Lennel Bank, near Coldstream, as well as public gardens.