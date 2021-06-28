Region's gardens open to visitors

The walled garden at Netherbyres, Eyemouth.

And it's taking place this Sunday, July 4, after taking a break last year due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Included in the list of gardens to view this weekend is the fantastic walled garden at Netherbyres, in Eyemouth.

It’s looking better than ever, and will be open to visitors from 2-5pm on Sunday, with light refreshments available, and a small plant stall.