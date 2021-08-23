Ready-made business and home in Duns

29 Newtown St and Stables Cottage is in the heart of Duns. Photos: Hastings.

The main family home at 29 Newtown Street in Duns is an impressive B-listed Georgian townhouse extending over three floors with a versatile layout, perfect for adapting to the ever changing needs of family life and offering multiple options for home working if required.

As you would expect from a property of this nature, there are also many period features to enjoy.

The adjoining garage, former stables and hayloft offer exciting prospects; currently used as storage, but with permission granted for conversion to residential accommodation, these could offer opportunities to expand and grow the existing holiday let business further, or could be used to cater for extended family or multi-generational living.

The courtyard opens to the extra holiday let accommodation.

The self-contained holiday cottage has been formed from part of the 18th century stables and now provides extremely well appointed accommodation which sleeps up to four guests, and boasts great occupancy rates.

The main living areas enjoy a lovely south facing aspect and direct connections to the gardens.

The family dining kitchen is presented in rustic farmhouse style complete with gas-fired Rayburn and useful walk-in larder.

The main lounge features a log burning stove, windows over the courtyard and French doors to the adjoining conservatory. Also located on the ground floor towards the front of the property are two well-proportioned rooms which could be used as studies or double bedrooms if preferred. The sixth double bedroom overlooks the courtyard.

There’s also a drawing room two double bedrooms and a well-appointed shower room.

Two additional double bedrooms, a bathroom and two box rooms are located within the attic floor.

A secondary staircase extends to what would have been the original servants quarters above the kitchen and lounge. This section of the property now provides the private master bedroom suite complete with large double bedroom overlooking the gardens, dressing area and bathroom with five piece suite.

Stables Cottage

Formed from the conversion of a section of the eighteenth century stables, the holiday cottage offers modern and extremely well appointed accommodation. The ground floor hosts a surprisingly large lounge with windows to the side and patio doors to a south facing decked terrace, modern dining kitchen, double bedroom and large shower room/wet room with utility area to the rear. The upper floor offers a further double bedroom and nicely presented bathroom.

Former Stables & Hayloft

Currently comprising a garage, two large store rooms and hayloft storage above, this section of the building has potential for conversion to residential use. Whilst currently offering great storage, workshop and parking space, if converted it would offer obvious opportunities either to cater for extended family or as a way to grow and develop the holiday letting business further.

External