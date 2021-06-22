Lovely pair of two-bed homes

Maneesha, in Innerleithen's Pirn Road.

The perfect property for those in search of an outdoors lifestyle balancing with excellent transport link to Edinburgh and beyond, Maneesha in the town’s Pirn Road is a detached extended bungalow with wrap around garden that enjoys stunning outlooks and a private plot.

There is plenty of scope to modernise and personalise to the purchaser’s own tastes, or extend further with relevant permissions.

It has well-proportioned rooms with a flexible layout, with a charming garden both front and rear.

110 Howden Road, Jedburgh.

Great facilities, transport links and leisure activities are on the on the doorstep.

It’s on the market for offers over £250,000. To view, call agent Hastings Legal on 01573 225999.

Our second property of the week is a two-bed semi-detached home in Jedburgh.

Sitting in an elevated position, 110 Howden Road is a modern and stylishly-presented starter home which enjoys stunning outlooks over rolling countryside to the rearm, best enjoyed from the private rear garden, decked terrace or sunroom.

Accommodation includes a bright hallway, breakfasting kitchen fitted with integrated appliances, breakfasting bar and plenty of useful counter space, beautifully finished living room with contemporary wood flooring, a feature fireplace and a welcoming sunny aspect opening to the conservatory.

Upstairs, the landing extends to two comfortable double bedrooms and a recently-upgraded bathroom.

It’s considered a superb buy for those first time purchasers hoping to make a well-considered first step on the market, or for those looking to downsize.