Keeping Duns Blooming Marvellous hosts open gardens day

Keeping Duns Blooming Marvellous volunteers making ready the community plant beds for Open Gardens Day in Duns.

Organised by Keeping Duns Blooming Marvellous and supported by Scotland’s Gardens Scheme, the Open Gardens Day takes place from 12noon to 5pm on Sunday, August 22.

There will be 17 local gardens open to the public on the day, varying from small areas filled with colourful bedding plants, to rambling areas of woodland, ponds, vegetable gardens, courtyards and tailored lawns.

The fundraising event will appeal to everyone from budding gardeners to green-fingered whizzes, and anyone in between.

One of the perennial community beds in the town supported by A Heart for Duns community garden project Keeping Duns Blooming Marvellous.

A spokesperson for the group said: “There will be something for everyone, whether you are an experienced gardener, a novice gardener or just looking to share new ideas.

"It will be a wonderful day out for all the family.

"Duns’ shops, cafes, pubs, tearoom and bistro will be open, plus there are other attractions including Duns Castle Estate, Duns Park and Jim Clark Motorsport Museum.​​​”

As well as the open gardens, visitors will also be able to see the many town beds and planters, maintained by Keeping Duns Blooming Marvellous volunteers, all of which are marked on the route map.

Tickets and maps will be available to purchase at Duns Volunteer Hall, on the day. Tickets are £5 per adult, and children go free.

There will be refreshments, a plant sale, and an opportunity to see the first display of the unique Volunteer Hall Commemorative Bunting, which was created by the people of Duns during lockdown.

Sixty per cent of the proceeds from the day will go to support local charities, A Heart for Duns, Borders Talking Newspaper, Duns Mini Rugby and ParentSpace; with 40% going to charities supported by Scotland’s Gardens Scheme: Maggie’s, The Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland and Perennial.

Free car parking will be available in the Berwickshire Housing Association car park at 55 Newtown Street, Duns TD11 3AU.

A gate leading from the back of the car park will take visitors through to Langtongate opposite the Volunteer Hall.