Home from home by the sea

Linmouth is located in Eyemouth's High Street, within easy reach of the beach and harbour. Photo: Hastings.

Located in the heart of Eyemouth, Linmouth at 1, High Street is perfectly placed for easy reach of the beach and harbour, with all the town’s attractions and amenities on the doorstep.

Having been renovated and restored, this townhouse is stylishly presented and in great order throughout.

Used by the current vendors as a second home and perfectly suited as such, the property also offers obvious potential as a coastal holiday let investment or longer-term buy to let.

The kitchen is designed to make the best use of the space available.

The ground floor hosts a very well-presented lounge which has a lovely cosy feel to it, in part due to the log burning stove.

Large windows to the front ensure good light and the well-appointed kitchen extends off to the rear, fitted with a range of shaker-style units with good use having been made of the available space, and sports fully integrated appliances, Belfast style sink and window to the rear.

The ground floor hallway off the lounge leads to the staircase and has an external door allowing access from the side vennel, which itself leads to a decked terrace to the rear of the property that provides a pleasant outside seating area. A secure outhouse lies beyond and provides useful storage.

Located on the first floor is the freshly-presented bathroom with partially-tiled walls and a white three-piece suite, complete with shower over the bath. The bedroom positioned to the front, off the first floor landing, is a generous double bedroom with large window and ample space for a range of free-standing furniture.

The staircase from first floor level extends and opens directly into the master bedroom, which occupies the top floor of the property.

This is an impressive space, again generous in its proportions and featuring a dormer window to the front and velux to the rear.