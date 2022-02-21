Heavenly village home for those with green fingers

Corrirowan in Midlem has been beautifully upgraded to host a country elegant interior with fantastic garden, outlooks and enviable lifestyle balance; the restorative location lends itself to modern requirement with easy access to amenities and transport links.

Set opposite the beautiful village green of Midlem, this character cottage has been thoughtfully upgraded to host flexible and comfortable accommodation over two levels, with a beautifully terraced private garden to the rear the envy of any keen gardener.

Surrounded by idyllic Borders countryside this traditional stone-built property opens from a quiet, country lane within the village – offering an ideal home with three comfortable bedrooms, plenty of entertaining space and quaint retained period features. The enclosed garden to the rear is landscaped in sections; with impressive stone terracing, and backing onto endless country walks.

Corrirowan in Midlem. Photos: Hastings.

Accomodation includes a porch, entrance hall, uUtility room, dining kitchen, hallway, bathroom, lounge, conservatory, principal bedroom, attic conversion bedroom, study/bedroom three and shower room.

It’s a well-proportioned living space, with two working stoves, traditional timber ceiling beams and stable-style doors.

All integrated appliances and kitchen appliances, wall coverings, flooring, light fittings and curtain poles are included in the sale price. Further furnishings are available by separate negotiation.

Outside, there's a graveled drive for two vehicles and that garden to fall in love with.

The cottage retains many traditional features such as timber ceiling beams.

It’s an enviable spot for any keen gardener, and a wonderful space for children and pets, being fully enclosed with a good level of privacy and walled entrance.

There is no shortage of space with a generous patio, terrace, lawn, vegetable plot, greenhouse and garden sheds. Expertly kept, there is a vast range of trees, hedging and perennials ready to inherit.