Great choice for first-time buyer

This two-bedroom semi-detached home will suit a first-time buyer. Photo: Hastings.

This semi-detached home is very smartly presented, available in move-in condition and perfectly suited as a first-time purchase.

The current owners have modernised the interior, as well as improving the outside space … the rear garden is nicely landscaped and designed for ease of maintenance, while to the front of the property there is a valuable off-street parking space.

Inside, the small entrance hall to the front provides useful built-in storage and has a carpeted staircase to the upper floor.

The lounge is a generously sized room with lots of natural light.

Extending from the front to the back of the property, the lounge is a generous-sized room with lots of natural light featuring two large windows to the front and glazed French doors at the rear, leading directly to the garden.

The area towards the rear of the room is ideal for dining, with a door leading into the adjoining kitchen.

With an outlook over the rear garden, the kitchen is fitted with a good range of contemporary wall and base units, offering ample storage. A rear door connects straight to the garden.

The upper floor hosts two double bedrooms.

The main room lies to the front and is very well proportioned with excellent built-in storage.

Bedroom two to the rear enjoys a rooftop view towards the sea, while the bathroom is very well appointed with a four-piece suite including a bath and separate corner shower.

Externally, a very neat area of garden lies to the rear of the property, which is low-maintenance, having been laid with decorative chippings and incorporating a patio area, ideal for summer dining.

The garden is fully enclosed with fencing and benefits from a timber shed.

A further small area of gravelled garden lies to the front with off-street parking for one vehicle at the side.

On the market for offers over £125,000, this home is a fantastic opportunity to get on the housing ladder.