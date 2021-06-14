Grand mansion has huge charm

Renton House, near Grantshouse.

Enjoying a woodland setting of approximately seven acres, Renton House enjoys a quiet position, located on the outskirts of Grantshouse.

The truly remarkable 'Grade A' listed historic property, dating back to at least 1715, is simply breathtaking and has a very grand, yet surprisingly homely feel.

The characterful mansion house has enormous charm throughout, with many original features including imposing flagstone staircase, beautiful ornate cornicing, crafted wood panelling, working shutters, stained glass windows and fine fireplaces.

The interior is suitably grand with ornate cornicing and fine fireplaces.

The property clearly has an interesting history, having been altered several times throughout its existence, and now requires general modernisation and refurbishment throughout.

The impressive accommodation, extending to approximately 14,000 square feet over four floors, has an opulent layout that works extremely well, with 11 bedrooms, three reception rooms, six bathrooms and various service and store rooms.

The owners have recently had plans approved which would allow for the conversion of the lower ground floor into a self-contained apartment.

And, as viewers will see for themselves, there is also the genuine potential of converting the pavilion building into additional accommodation.

Both of these possibilities add further components to an already delightful opportunity for Renton House to become an expansive, beautiful family home, or even to become an elegant events venue.

The grounds are superbly expansive and include mature woodland areas, lawns and patio areas.

The driveway adds a real sense of splendour as visitors approach the building, and parking is readily available on both sides.

There is also a generously sized wood store, which can house several seasons of logs, while the planning consent also includes permission for a detached garage which could be located close to the main property.