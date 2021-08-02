Redhall Guest House.

A planning application has been lodged with Scottish Borders Council by Arran Middlemiss, of Acredale Road, Eyemouth to change the use of Redhall Cottage Guest House in the town’s Toll Bridge Road into residential accommodation.

The guest house was run for 16 years from 2004 by its owner Stuart Aitken and been awarded a number of accolades, including a ‘Best breakfast in the Scottish Borders’ award, while also attaining a 5-star Trip Adviser rating.

The business has not operated for more than a year and is currently standing empty.

The property, about a mile outside of Eyemouth town centre, had been put on the market for a fixed asking price of £600,000.

It was described as an “ideal investment or residential opportunity” when marketed by Edinburgh-based solicitors and estate agents McEwan Fraser Legal.

A spokesperson for the company said: “ Redhall Cottages benefits from accommodation of a four star standard, stunning sea views, private parking for up to twenty-five cars, large double garage, south facing beer garden, private garden, approximately 1.7 acres of land and a two-bedroom static caravan.“The property is offered in walk-in condition and offers an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury bed and breakfast business/holiday let with the potential to convert back to a residential dwelling, set in a beautiful countryside location.“The property was previously run as a 40-seater restaurant and is currently set up as a bed and breakfast/holiday let with four guest rooms, three recently updated to a high standard.

"Within each bedroom, there is a television and modern en-suite WC with shower facilities. The property also features an owners apartment with spacious double bedroom and a modern and recently upgraded en-suite, as well as a private living room.”