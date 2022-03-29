First class home in Westruther

The Post House in Westruther. Photos: Hastings.

The Post House has an extremely deceptive interior and offers a great level of accommodation, including two public rooms and four double bedrooms, well suited to use as a family home, but equally well placed as a holiday home which requires little ongoing maintenance.

The current vendors have been running The Post House as a successful holiday let and as such there is great scope for those looking to take on a similar venture. Both public rooms lie to the font of the property on opposite sides of the entrance hall.

With a southerly aspect, these rooms enjoy lots of natural light.

The sitting room was once the site of the local post office/village shop and where the front door would have been is now large feature windows complete with window seat.

Both rooms boast feature fireplaces with the lounge benefiting from a cosy open coal fire, not to mention lovely bay window.

The sociable dining kitchen extends to more than 18ft in length … a great space for entertaining or family dining with more than enough room for a large table as well as sofas if desired.

Patio doors to the rear lead to a small external seating area, with the churchyard extending beyond. The kitchen units provide a pleasing ‘farmhouse’ style and offer good worktop space with slot in range cooker and additional appliances. The adjoining utility room is an excellent facility, along with the useful ground floor cloakroom, complete with WC and wash hand basin.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The staircase extends to a mid landing which gives access to two bedrooms and the bathroom. Both of these bedrooms are peaceful double rooms, with one directly overlooking the church yard. The family bathroom is very smartly fitted in contemporary style with a four piece suite, tiled flooring and large windows.

Both bedrooms off the front landing are particularly bright and airy with generous proportions.