Family home in idyllic village

The conservartory is a worthy addition to the home. Photo: Hastings.

Located in a beautiful position at the bottom of an exclusive and very established cul de sac in Foulden, The Willows occupies a sizeable plot with a fantastic open outlook over the adjoining countryside and far-reaching views to the Cheviots in the south.

The gardens extend around the three-bedroom detached bungalow on all sides, which not only ensures excellent privacy, but also provides ample outside space either for families or any gardening enthusiasts. Having been thoughtfully landscaped, they are very neatly presented with neat areas of lawn, established beds and borders, and a large paved area which provides a perfect seating area from which to enjoy the views.

The interior offers great proportions and benefits from the conservatory extension which faces south and overlooks the gardens. Clearly, the property has been maintained to an impeccable standard, but there is now scope for the purchaser to upgrade certain elements of the interior to their own taste, allowing them the opportunity to add their own stamp.

The Willows, in Foulden.

Accommodation includes: entrance vestibule, hall, lounge, conservatory, dining kitchen, utility room, three double bedrooms, bathroom and separate cloakroom, with an integral garage and private drive.

The lounge is a beautifully bright and airy room, with large bay window to the front and a feature fireplace which extends to incorporate display areas on either side. Extending off and accessed via internal sliding doors is the conservatory, a worthy addition to the property.

The family dining kitchen is a great sociable space with plenty of room for everyday dining and is fitted with a great range of quality solid wood wall and base units with integral appliances and ample worktop space.

All three bedrooms benefit from built-in storage, and are positioned towards the rear of the bungalow which gives good separation from the living areas.

Offers over £320,000 are invited for this amazing home.