Enjoy the ‘Good Life’ in Duns

The property includes an impressive stable block.

Nestled away into a fabulously private position, yet within the centre of Duns, Stable Lodge not only includes a very well-appointed three bedroom bungalow with lovely garden, but also boasts an adjoining stable block and yard with paddock to the rear, numerous outhouses and store, a joiners workshop and a further studio/home office.

The commercial elements on offer make this an ideal proposition for those looking to combine work and home life into one site and would be well suited to a tradesman, with plenty of storage, workshop space and a mass of private parking.

The paddock to the rear of the stables extends to around 0.2 acre with an additional smaller paddock located beyond the entrance drive. Alternatively, these areas could easily be used as an extension to the garden grounds … perfect for the gardening enthusiasts and with a real opportunity to create 'the good life'.

Stable Lodge is not only a home, it's a lifestyle opportunity. Photos: Hastings.

The bungalow offers immaculately-presented accommodation throughout with a versatile and flexible layout.

The interior is much bigger than first impressions lead you to believe and there is a lovely connection at the rear to the gardens which enjoy a backdrop of the former Boston church.

The living accommodation comprises a large lounge with an outlook to the front over the entrance drive and with a contemporary feature fireplace. A dining kitchen enjoys a lovely aspect over the garden and the paddock extending beyond.

The dining room/garden room towards the rear of the bungalow is an excellent space with lots of natural light and outlooks up the garden, and all three bedrooms are generous double rooms; the master with en-suite.

Bedroom two and three are both located to the rear of the bungalow with windows overlooking the garden and the paddock, while the main family bathroom has a white four-piece suite incorporating a bath and separate shower cubicle.

Externally, the stable block comprises six or seven boxes, a tack room and feed room.