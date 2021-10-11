Coastal home or village life ... you decide

30, Beach Avenue in Eyemouth. Photo: Hastings.

30 Beach Avenue enjoys a great position in the popular residential street which lies conveniently close to the town centre of Eyemouth, with all local amenities and attractions, including the beach.

This mid-terraced two bedroom property presents the perfect opportunity for those looking to take their first steps on to the property ladder; the interior is nicely proportioned and there are views from the rear to the sea.

The lounge to the front of the property is a well-proportioned room and enjoys good natural light thanks to the large windows. A door from the rear opens into the adjoining dining kitchen, which is fitted with a good range of wall and base units and also with ample space to one end for every day/family dining.

Bumble Cottage in Leitholm's Main Street. Photo: Cullen Kilshaw.

The upper floor has two double bedrooms, with sea views from the rear, and a fully-tiled bathroom with white three-piece suite including shower over the bath.

A small area of lawned garden lies to the front of the property, while the main garden extends to the rear with access off the kitchen and boasts an elevated view of the sea.

Offers over £115,000 are invited. To view, call Hastings on 01573 922603.

Our second property is a beautiful four-bed end-terraced house in beautiful Leitholm.

Bumble Cottage is deceptively spacious and offers flexible and versatile accommodation throughout.

It benefits from an abundance of attractive and additional features, including four bedrooms, en-suite, shower room and bathroom, lounge, dining kitchen, utility room and the fantastic family/garden room to the rear, with French doors leading out to the immaculate landscaped garden.

The garden really is a lovely feature of this property and there is a garage/workshop set to the end, providing off-street parking and storage space.

Viewing of this lovely property is an absolute must, and this can be achieved by calling agents Cullen and Kilshaw on 01573 922475.