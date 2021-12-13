Classy home in the countryside

Kintra Ha' in Longformacus is our property of the week. Photos: Hastings.

For those seeking to escape to the country, Kintra Ha’ offers the peace and tranquillity of country living whilst also lying within convenient reach of Berwickshire's county town of Duns, where all amenities including schooling, can be found.

The school served the village and surrounding farms from the 1960s and was latterly converted into a fabulous family home in the 1990s.

As you would expect there are many lovely features that are synonymous of a school building, such as the high ceilings and elongated windows.

The conservatory has been designed to make the most of the outlooks over the garden beyond.

The four-bedroomed property also occupies a sizable and very private plot, with garden ground extending on all sides of the building.

The woodland edge creates a lovely backdrop and there is more than enough room for those who are keen gardeners, wish to grown their own, or perhaps keep chickens as the current owners do.

The detached garage/workshop has an up and over vehicular door and storage within the attic.

The layout of the accommodation has been well considered with the principal living areas located to the rear of the bungalow, with lovely outlooks over the grounds. The bedrooms are positioned towards the front of the property which gives good separation between them and the living quarters.

Kintra Ha’ is a versatile property and caters perfectly for the current vendors and their mix of family life and working from home, thanks to its adaptable rooms and flexible layout.

It also boasts good energy credentials, with solar panels installed on the south-facing elevation as well as an upgraded heating system operated by a ground source heat pump.