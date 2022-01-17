Classically clad in Yorkshire stone

Aspen House in Birgham. Photos: Hastings.

Aspen House in Birgham has a highly-attractive 'Yorkshire' stone exterior, which creates a real sense of intrigue and charm.

This is a theme that is continued throughout the property; with the unique design and specification centred around top-quality fixtures and fittings, with lots of character combined with many modern day comforts, such as underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

The presentation is superb; extremely tasteful and stylish, with a neutral colour palette and many notable features, not least the bespoke handcrafted farmhouse style kitchen.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kitchen area has a lovely farmhouse theme.

The layout has been extremely well considered and offers a great degree of flexibility, with the option of a downstairs en-suite bedroom if required, or an upper floor sitting room with Juliet balcony overlooking the gardens.

The versatility lends itself to the ever-changing demands of modern family life, but could equally offer opportunities for B&B, or perhaps to cater for extended family/multi generation living.

Undoubtedly the hub of the home is the fabulous open plan family room/dining room/kitchen which offers the sociable space many buyers are searching for; with direct connections to the private gardens and more than enough space for entertaining or family gatherings

The property is positioned within a sizeable and very private plot, with fabulous open outlooks from the rear over the landscaped gardens, adjoining farmland and towards the Lammermuir Hills in the distance.

To the front, the gated driveway provides space for a number of vehicles and leads to the detached garage with remote controlled roller door.

The main area of garden ground, landscaped to incorporate neat areas of lawn in addition to established planted beds and borders, extends to the rear of the property with a great degree of privacy and fabulous open outlooks over the bordering farmland.

This property is on the market for offers over £485,000.