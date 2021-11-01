Building a reputation

The Leet Haugh development has won many admirers.

Hudson Hirsel was named the winner in the Rural Property category for their outstanding work in house building in rural Scotland.

The company, established by Douglas and Angus Estates in 2010 as an “in-house” development company to create a conservation-style community on the outskirts of the Hirsel Estates in Coldstream.

After 10 years, this “start-up” company has become an award-winning housebuilder with a multi-million-pound turnover, and it employs as many organisations and individuals as possible from the Borders, thereby ensuring local employment and boosting the local economy.

In respect of the award, the independent judging panel said Hudson Hirsel is a fantastic example of the landowner working with the community and were impressed with how the business has high ethical and environmental standards.

They also build affordable housing and have worked with Scottish Borders Council to deliver a bespoke approach.

The company’s managing partner, Jamie Hudson, said: “Hudson Hirsel are delighted to have won the Scottish Land and Estates Rural Housing Award, sponsored by Velux.

"We could not have created such a special development in Berwickshire without the hard work and input from our contractors and suppliers, the vast majority of which are located in the Borders.”

Hudson Hirsel also won a Judges’ Special Award at the same ceremony last year.

Now in its fifth year, the Helping it Happen Awards, sponsored by GLM, has become firmly established in recognising the role of estates, businesses and community groups who are helping rural Scotland thrive.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land and Estates, said: “I want to offer my congratulations to all the winners.

"The independent judging panel had a really tough time deciding who should be crowned in each category.