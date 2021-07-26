Berwickshire bolthole set by the river

Edgington Mill. Photo: Hastings Legal.

1 The Mill Building, Edington Mill, boasts one of the best positions within the former mill building, located near Chirnside.

The townhouse has a balcony to the front which directly overlooks the river and enjoys lovely open outlooks upstream.

Internally, spacious accommodation extends over three floors and includes some lovely features, not least the exposed stone wall on the first to second floor staircase, in addition to the very sociable open plan layout of the lounge/kitchen/diner, which also has that balcony.

The open plan kitchen/lounge/diner provides plenty of natural light. Photo: Hastings Legal.

Currently occupied as a main residence, it is ideal for such and perfect for those looking for a low maintenance property in an idyllic location.

That said, for those seeking a Berwickshire bolthole from which to escape the hustle and bustle, this would make an ideal 'lock up and leave' second home or a well-considered holiday let investment, which due to the riverside location is bound to prove popular.

The ground floor of the townhouse serves as a practical space – the entrance hall allows space for coat-hanging/boot storage etc and has an internal door to the generously-sized single garage.

A further storeroom (accessed from outside) provides a really useful facility and houses an internal vacuum system.

On the first floor, the fabulous lounge/kitchen/diner is positioned to the front of the property and enjoys a dual aspect and east-facing windows catch the morning sun.

The kitchen area is fitted with a good range of modern units with ample worktop space and features built-in fridge, freezer, oven/hob and dishwasher. Also on this floor is a useful cloakroom with WC and wash hand basin in addition to the third bedroom, currently utilised as a study.

On the second floor sits the two bedrooms, the master with an ensuite shower room, and a family bathroom.